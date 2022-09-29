Pallapay Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
