Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

Insider Activity at Pan Global Resources

In related news, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,357,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,440,570.42. Insiders have purchased 321,000 shares of company stock worth $143,040 in the last quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Further Reading

