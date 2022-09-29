Panda DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,127.00 (PANDA)

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Panda DAO has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Panda DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda DAO has a market cap of $2.19 million and $71,127.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Panda DAO

Panda DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Panda DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PandaDAO seeks to reduce the control centralized organizations have over information, and instead put personal data into the hands of the people. Its aim is to produce tools for DAOs, allowing more individuals to work full-time for this type of organization. PandaDAO is developing new decentralized data systems and liberating internet products and human resources from Web2. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

