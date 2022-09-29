Pando (PANDO) Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Pando has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Pando coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pando has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pando alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pando Coin Profile

Pando’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pando

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pando and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.