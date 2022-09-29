Paralink Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $334,967.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paralink Network has a market capitalization of $334,967.00 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paralink Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 272,109,779 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paralink Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

