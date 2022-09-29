Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00088676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,503,909 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.