Pastel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.04 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the US dollar. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pastel

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

