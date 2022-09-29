Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.