Paul Geyer Buys 2,271 Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer purchased 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,456.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,046.23.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer purchased 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,615.11.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Neovasc Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

