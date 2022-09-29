Pawtocol Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Pawtocol has a market cap of $11.35 million and $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pawtocol launched on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

