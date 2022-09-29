PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 12,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,729,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 161.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 819,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

