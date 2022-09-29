pBTC35A Price Reaches $5.67 on Exchanges (pBTC35A)

pBTC35A (pBTC35A) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One pBTC35A coin can now be purchased for $5.67 or 0.00029165 BTC on major exchanges. pBTC35A has a market cap of $1.22 million and $45,072.00 worth of pBTC35A was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pBTC35A has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

pBTC35A Profile

pBTC35A launched on January 8th, 2021. pBTC35A’s total supply is 214,602 coins. pBTC35A’s official Twitter account is @MarsProject2020 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pBTC35A

According to CryptoCompare, “The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate’s custody during the life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate's custody during the life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes."

