Pendle Price Tops $0.0544 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pendle

Pendle’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 231,725,335 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance.

Pendle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

