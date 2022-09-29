Penguin Finance (PEFI) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $232,942.69 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Penguin Finance Coin Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Penguin Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.