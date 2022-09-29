Peony (PNY) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 349,983,265 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

