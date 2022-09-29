People’s Punk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $178,722.00 (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One People’s Punk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. People’s Punk has a total market cap of $178,722.00 and approximately $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

People’s Punk Coin Profile

People’s Punk was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire People’s Punk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

