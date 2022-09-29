Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $350.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $291,936.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $20.85 or 0.00108263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs’ launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official website is pepemon.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

