PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average is $170.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

