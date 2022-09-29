PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $170.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

