PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

