Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

PWP opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.62. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,985 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 543,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 964.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

