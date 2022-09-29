Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Capitalization Tops $82.40 Million

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $82.40 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile
Perpetual Protocol’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.