Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Capitalization Tops $82.40 Million

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $82.40 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.”

