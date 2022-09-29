Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

