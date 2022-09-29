Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,464.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

