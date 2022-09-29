Phantasma Tops 1-Day Volume of $251,999.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,631,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

