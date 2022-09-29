Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

