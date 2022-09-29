Phoneum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $60,284.92 and approximately $85.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

