Phore Reaches Market Cap of $90,000.83 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $90,000.83 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00688523 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 14,931,742 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.