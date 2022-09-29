PicaArtMoney (PICA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.74 Million

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PicaArtMoney has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PicaArtMoney alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PicaArtMoney Coin Profile

PicaArtMoney was first traded on October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01. PicaArtMoney’s official website is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

PicaArtMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PicaArtMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PicaArtMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.