Pig Finance (PIG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million

Pig Finance (PIG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pig Finance has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pig Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004684 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.01640875 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036105 BTC.

Pig Finance Coin Profile

Pig Finance (PIG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pig Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

