Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

Pillar (PLR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00145484 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.33 or 0.01811083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.