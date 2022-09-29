Pinknode (PNODE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,931.00

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Pinknode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Pinknode has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pinknode Profile

Pinknode’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinknode’s official website is pinknode.io.

Pinknode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinknode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

