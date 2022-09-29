Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.