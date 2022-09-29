Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $78.17 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $78.17 million and approximately $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00287107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00105913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,078,364 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.