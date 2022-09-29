PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 20.3% This Week

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $213,396.25 and $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00289422 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00105538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

