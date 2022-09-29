Pitbull Achieves Market Cap of $21.86 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

