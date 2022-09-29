Pitbull (PIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Pitbull has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pitbull

Pitbull’s genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

