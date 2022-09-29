Plair (PLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,282.06

Plair (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Plair has a total market cap of $158,282.06 and approximately $50.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Plair has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2020. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plair is plair.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

