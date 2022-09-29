PlayDapp Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $224.07 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $224.07 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp launched on April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

