Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Head-To-Head Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.54% -92.35% 10.59% Creek Road Miners -1,524.15% -1,036.32% -174.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Creek Road Miners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 1.59 $308.50 million $0.74 13.45 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 4.01 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Playtika has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 3 7 0 2.55 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 115.31%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats Creek Road Miners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

