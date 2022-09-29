Polkacity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $276,092.83 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Polkacity has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Polkacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Polkacity has a total market cap of $276,092.83 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkacity (CRYPTO:POLC) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

