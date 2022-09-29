Polkadex Trading Down 1.2% This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00006893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s launch date was April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

