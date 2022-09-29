Polkainsure Finance (PIS) Hits One Day Volume of $32,664.00

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Polkainsure Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.81 or 0.00096306 BTC on exchanges. Polkainsure Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkainsure Finance Profile

Polkainsure Finance’s launch date was January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. Polkainsure Finance’s official website is polkainsure.finance. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkainsure Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkainsure Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkainsure Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

