Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Tops $5.73 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,365.41 or 1.00006144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006702 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.