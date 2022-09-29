Polkamarkets Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.86 or 1.00079752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006682 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064424 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

