Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.0065

Polker (PKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Polker has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polker Profile

Polker was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polker is pkr.io.

Polker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

