Polylastic Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.02 Million (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Polylastic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Polylastic has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $151,930.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polylastic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polylastic alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polylastic

Polylastic was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official website is polylastic.io. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polylastic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polylastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polylastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polylastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polylastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.