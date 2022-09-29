Polymath (POLY) Trading 18.9% Lower This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $226.75 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00275735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017138 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.