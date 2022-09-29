PoolTogether (POOL) Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007723 BTC on popular exchanges. PoolTogether has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $40,943.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether was first traded on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

