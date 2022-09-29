Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.15 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00007354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins. The official website for Poolz Finance is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

